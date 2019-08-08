Partner Investment Management LP Raised Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.41 Million; Smith & Howard Wealth Management Holding In Merck & Co (MRK) Was Has Lifted

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 6.73 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 26/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 194.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 33,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 50,864 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 17,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 18.48M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neon Therapeutics Inc by 473,233 shares to 359,125 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 3,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,144 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisors has invested 2.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The New Jersey-based Murphy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 194,243 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc accumulated 36,455 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Covington Invest Incorporated accumulated 79,785 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 404,000 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Co owns 78,674 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 4,238 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Comm reported 1.31% stake. Efg Asset Management (Americas) owns 9,865 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt owns 7,823 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.4% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.35 million shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,228 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt holds 16,832 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Management Inc accumulated 10,018 shares.

