Partner Investment Management LP Raised Its Icu Med (ICUI) Holding by $765,278; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose While Copeland Capital Management Lowered Stake

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 139.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 5,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 2,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $153.89. About 105,702 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 49.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 10,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 11,353 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 22,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $388.23. About 447,791 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 10,902 shares to 174,084 shares, valued at $18.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) by 8,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.30 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 27,545 shares. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 149,979 shares or 0.74% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 3,077 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trust Com Of Vermont owns 12,462 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 1.43% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cahill Inc holds 2,653 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 7 shares. Burke & Herbert State Bank & has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fort Lp has 6,294 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 833 are held by Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Company. First Manhattan Com, a New York-based fund reported 7,284 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Company accumulated 4,245 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,146 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap holds 0.23% or 10,237 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 22,603 shares to 3,874 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,717 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 21,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Central Financial Bank And Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Daiwa Secs Group has 7,569 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 11,687 shares. 95,478 are owned by Raymond James Advsrs Inc. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,554 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 2,548 shares. Charles Schwab Inc owns 102,247 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 8 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 12,950 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp invested in 374,860 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc has 51,092 shares. Partner Inv LP holds 1.52% or 5,499 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 26,423 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 125 shares.

