Partner Investment Management LP Raised Intuit (INTU) Position by $331,731; Share Value Rose; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Position Has Boosted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 1,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $270.68. About 861,474 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 3750% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 3.07M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 20/03/2018 – Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Juniper Networks as Newest Member; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 03/04/2018 – New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 20,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Curncyshs Brit Pnd S by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $638,552 activity. rahim rami had sold 10,700 shares worth $279,027. $177,525 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was sold by Koley Bikash.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 75,171 are owned by Strs Ohio. Us Fincl Bank De holds 12,188 shares. Menta Cap Llc reported 16,103 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 3,105 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation invested in 13,742 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Llc holds 0.05% or 210,939 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 77,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.05% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Quantbot Tech LP reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Shell Asset Mngmt Communication, Netherlands-based fund reported 22,743 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 583,967 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 119,454 shares.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,251 shares to 3,839 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,928 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).