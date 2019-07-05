Partner Investment Management LP Lowered Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Stock Rose; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lifted Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $34.45 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.68M, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $115.36. About 883,710 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,717 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $186.83. About 475,330 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 4,305 shares to 17,641 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 31,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34 million for 35.12 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. The insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400. $418,992 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Friday, January 25. $1.53M worth of stock was sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 9,270 shares valued at $936,455 was sold by Flessner Kyle M. XIE BING sold $2.21M worth of stock. ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Cap Advsr Incorporated owns 3,475 shares. Jensen Investment Management holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 778,749 shares. Moreover, Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 4.49% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kistler stated it has 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Inv Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,989 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 164,831 shares stake. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 2,083 shares. House Limited Liability Company reported 114,543 shares stake. Paragon Cap Mngmt reported 10,952 shares. Principal Finance Gru holds 0.14% or 1.39 million shares. 462,747 were accumulated by British Columbia Mngmt. Earnest Prns Ltd Co owns 492 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 186,910 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 509,464 shares. Johnson Financial Gru holds 9,183 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.