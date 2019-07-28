Partner Investment Management LP Lowered Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Position as Share Price Rose; Century Alum Co (CENX) Holder Elm Ridge Management Has Upped Position by $422,544 as Shares Declined

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 6,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $166.49. About 357,777 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Delos Capital Acquires Sage Metals Limited; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care; 20/04/2018 – Buffett bows out Sage moment […]; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE)

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 936,894 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – NO INJURIES WERE SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THESE EVENTS AND FACILITY’S OTHER TWO POTLINES WERE UNAFFECTED; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says Facility’s Other Two Potlines Were Unaffected; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. ITC MAKES FINAL FINDING U.S. INDUSTRY HARMED BY CHINA ALUMINUM FOIL IMPORTS; 13/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFFS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE FOR ANOTHER 15 DAYS; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. REMAINS OPEN TO MODIFYING, REMOVING TARIFFS FOR INDIVIDUAL NATIONS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Craig Conti Named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Century Aluminum – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Century Aluminum Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Century Aluminum Company Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Century (CENX) Down 10.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset accumulated 0% or 4,300 shares. Blackrock reported 7.22M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Incorporated has 989,563 shares. Pnc Fin Service Gp has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). 16,114 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.03% or 7.43 million shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 157,908 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 69,249 shares. 142,505 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System. Arizona State Retirement holds 76,110 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) or 105,578 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 76,487 shares. 3.32 million were accumulated by State Street. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 45,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 45,373 shares or 0% of the stock.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fts International Inc by 170,957 shares to 156,408 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 52,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,219 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.44 million activity.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 earnings per share, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Innovation, Optimization and the Cloud Take Center Stage at Sage Sessions X3 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Collapsing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IT, RCL, SAGE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Political Uncertainty Impeding International Trade, New Sage Study Finds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 4,305 shares to 17,641 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).