Partner Investment Management LP Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Citigroup Lifted By $14.49 Million Its Carnival (CCL) Stake

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 49.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 8,776 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 8,978 shares with $1.06 million value, down from 17,754 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings

Citigroup Inc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 58.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc acquired 289,829 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Citigroup Inc holds 781,229 shares with $39.62M value, up from 491,400 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $32.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 3.45M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Cap Management Lc holds 6,414 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fagan Assoc invested in 96,593 shares. Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 4.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aull Monroe Inv reported 17,304 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Tru Co stated it has 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Private Advsr has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inr Advisory Ser Limited Company holds 0% or 71 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd holds 289,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 2.99M shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has invested 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vigilant Ltd holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 134,561 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca holds 0.18% or 8,638 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Grp Incorporated Ltd Company holds 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 28,218 shares. Altimeter Cap Mgmt LP owns 500,000 shares. Community & Investment holds 297,931 shares or 4.33% of its portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Citigroup Inc decreased China Mobile Limited (Put) (NYSE:CHL) stake by 36,200 shares to 19,200 valued at $979,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Huntington Bancshares Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 32,100 shares and now owns 14,400 shares. Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 21 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Friday, June 21 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.