Partner Investment Management LP Lifted Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Atika Capital Management Lifted By $1.41 Million Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 36.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc acquired 7,000 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 26,000 shares with $5.23 million value, up from 19,000 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $15.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $254.89. About 186,460 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES

Partner Investment Management Lp increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 194.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp acquired 33,610 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 50,864 shares with $2.16M value, up from 17,254 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $194.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 11.21 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $26500 highest and $194 lowest target. $230’s average target is -9.76% below currents $254.89 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Longbow. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, April 12. J.P. Morgan initiated Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta sees growth potential as states bulk up infrastructure spending – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Teladoc Health Inc stake by 18,000 shares to 59,000 valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 22,000 shares and now owns 5,500 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Leavell Investment Mngmt invested in 3,521 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.01% stake. 25,093 were accumulated by Creative Planning. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 2,274 shares. 6,300 are owned by Amer Century Incorporated. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lipe & Dalton has invested 1.25% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 257,699 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 8,175 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 245 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Blueprint Medicines Corp stake by 6,166 shares to 9,766 valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 994 shares and now owns 662 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.