Partner Investment Management LP Has Upped Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $1.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sps Commerce (SPSC) Position Maintained by Boothbay Fund Management Llc

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 2,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 13,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 10,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.29. About 110,176 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.45

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 194.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 33,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 50,864 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 17,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 30.53 million shares traded or 24.69% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,251 shares to 3,839 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 22,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,874 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16,631 shares to 6,949 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 15,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,169 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.60 million activity. Nelson Kimberly K. also sold $487,430 worth of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings.