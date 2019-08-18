Partner Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding by $894,789; Shares Rose; Bridges Investment Management Holding in Concho Resources (CXO) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 691.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 14,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 16,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 2,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 490,663 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 21/04/2018 – Live Nation Conference Call Set By ThirdBridge for Apr. 27; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 64.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 8,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, down from 12,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 2.68M shares traded or 13.22% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 22/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 10 shares. Hl Fincl Serv holds 0.07% or 40,766 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs accumulated 0.02% or 5,828 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc holds 54,440 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 398,306 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Cap Intl Investors invested in 0.37% or 7.80 million shares. Key Grp Inc Holdg (Cayman) Limited owns 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 2,500 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp owns 42,800 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 71,454 shares. 10,600 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0.02% or 31,893 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 712 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment reported 3.17M shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. On Wednesday, February 27 Merriman Gary A bought $223,020 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 2,000 shares. $654,000 worth of stock was bought by HARPER JACK F on Wednesday, August 7. BRIDWELL TUCKER S also bought $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 6,239 shares to 190,739 shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 9,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 27,883 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 159 shares. 1.24M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Gsa Llp invested 0.11% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 200 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc stated it has 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 10,414 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,358 shares. Markston Interest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Utah Retirement holds 25,960 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Numerixs Inv Techs holds 16,800 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 436 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. Hodges accumulated 12,000 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab owns 4,630 shares.