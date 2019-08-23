Partner Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Icu Med (ICUI) Stake by $765,278 as Share Value Rose; Intricon (IIN) Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 139.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 5,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 2,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $161.66. About 149,926 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 122.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 304,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 552,457 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, up from 247,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 94,092 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neon Therapeutics Inc by 473,233 shares to 359,125 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has 0.05% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Stevens Cap Mgmt LP reported 3,603 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 411 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1,800 shares stake. Markston Limited Com owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company reported 20,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 2,925 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 185,567 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd owns 61,000 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Kennedy Mngmt Inc stated it has 62,390 shares. Personal Capital accumulated 18,732 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Central Retail Bank And invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 50,248 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 10,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 156,927 shares to 52,268 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 85,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,447 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Management Limited Com reported 0.01% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 14,944 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 11,906 shares. Millennium Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 74,099 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 5,110 shares. Citigroup holds 2,641 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Bridgeway Cap Management, a Texas-based fund reported 21,500 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt reported 0.08% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Barclays Plc has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Bard Associate has invested 0.34% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). 40,766 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).

