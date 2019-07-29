Partner Investment Management LP Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Valuation Rose; Rivulet Capital Has Trimmed Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $6.80 Million as Share Price Rose

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 8,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 17,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 7.24 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 429,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.45M, down from 444,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $486.09. About 141,755 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 19 shares. 66,361 were reported by Hahn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Acadian Asset Limited Company reported 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.13% stake. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 34 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Archon Prtnrs Lc holds 2.85% or 29,800 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 1,984 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Artisan Prns Partnership invested in 0.08% or 88,431 shares. Lateef Invest Limited Partnership has 5.28% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 68,737 shares. Gradient Investments holds 0.53% or 18,093 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Choate Inv Advsrs holds 600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Davidson Investment Advsr holds 1,261 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Impact American Tower (AMT) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Crown Castle International (CCI) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Middlefield REIT INDEXPLUS ETF Distributions – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New York Mortgage Trust Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 6.87% or 77,424 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Financial owns 64,137 shares. United Ser Automobile Association owns 8.57M shares. Cohen Capital Inc, a California-based fund reported 78,386 shares. Farmers Tru Communications accumulated 80,916 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 11.96M shares. Moreover, Zevenbergen Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Asset Limited invested in 177,627 shares or 3.57% of the stock. Northeast Inv Management invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooke And Bieler LP has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,800 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Co invested in 5,540 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has 2.02M shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Patten reported 51,669 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Co reported 104,407 shares stake. R G Niederhoffer Management Inc invested in 1,800 shares or 1.93% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 31,430 shares to 52,307 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).