Partner Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Market Value Rose, Wetherby Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $393,682

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 9,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,033 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 16,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 1.78 million shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,717 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $212.47. About 1.33M shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3,202 shares to 5,499 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,048 shares to 50,847 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 21,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,984 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

