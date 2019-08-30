Partner Investment Management LP Has Lowered By $539,877 Its Tableau Software (DATA) Position; IMI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (IMIAF) SI Increased By 66.27%

IMI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) had an increase of 66.27% in short interest. IMIAF’s SI was 55,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 66.27% from 33,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 552 days are for IMI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)’s short sellers to cover IMIAF’s short positions. It closed at $11.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 52.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,251 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 3,839 shares with $489,000 value, down from 8,090 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $14.80 billion valuation. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division provides critical flow control solutions for vital energy and process industries. It has a 14.75 P/E ratio. This division offers anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; and turbine by-pass valves for critical applications in conventional and nuclear power plants.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “NYSE data-feed glitch delays some end-of-day stock prices – MarketWatch” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day as Dow flatlined into the close – CNBC” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Wall St. rises on trade hopes, strong consumer spending data – Reuters” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau has $166 highest and $14500 lowest target. $154.33’s average target is -8.97% below currents $169.53 stock price. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 19 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,391 are owned by Ameriprise. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr owns 4,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Management Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 5,899 shares. 3,839 were accumulated by Partner Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership. Nicholas Inv Prtn Lp reported 27,420 shares stake. Baillie Gifford And reported 2.07M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 0.03% or 5.00 million shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap stated it has 88,543 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 257,238 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 7,943 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd has invested 0.48% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 47,451 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 18,243 shares.