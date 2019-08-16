Partner Investment Management LP Has Lifted Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake by $339,152; Shares Declined; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lifted Stake in Exelon (EXC) by $24.89 Million

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 4,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 31,111 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 26,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 998,323 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 1918.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 497,723 shares as the company's stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 523,662 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.25M, up from 25,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 4.55M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America's LNG Import Terminal; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs

