Partner Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Shares Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose While B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 4,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 31,111 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 26,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.63. About 421,175 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 173,455 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Canandaigua Fincl Bank And owns 9,614 shares. Glaxis Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 7.64% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Doheny Asset Ca accumulated 47,285 shares. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 28,477 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Texas Yale Capital owns 6,764 shares. Argent Tru Comm has 0.17% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moody Bankshares Tru Division reported 248 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Co accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Fiduciary Company reported 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Johnson Finance Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,055 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.07% or 789,009 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. Another trade for 4,660 shares valued at $424,246 was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,776 shares to 8,978 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neon Therapeutics Inc by 473,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,125 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 32,906 shares to 297,132 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.