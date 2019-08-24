Partner Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $513,084; Valuation Rose; Raytheon Co. (RTN) Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Boosted Position by $808,990

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 1,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 6,928 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon delivers first Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band pod for Navy testing – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Time to Hope for â€˜Turnaround Tuesdayâ€™ – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Llc invested in 0.25% or 35,795 shares. Markston Int Limited Liability Corporation has 100,641 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Bp Plc reported 0.21% stake. The California-based Wetherby Asset has invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Minnesota-based Mairs Power Inc has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). National Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 7,703 shares. Johnson Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 23,743 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 3,105 shares stake. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,821 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 59,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 667,769 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt has 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associate stated it has 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Scott & Selber reported 1.71% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.