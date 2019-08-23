Partner Investment Management LP Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.03 Million; Share Value Rose; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $5.21 Million as Share Price Rose

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 8,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 17,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 57,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 35,579 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 92,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 4.06M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 32,315 shares to 50,333 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 483,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc accumulated 5.92M shares. Stack Fincl Mngmt owns 94,853 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Advisory Research has invested 0.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 452,152 were accumulated by Btim Corporation. Daiwa Group Incorporated stated it has 79,887 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Armstrong Henry H Assoc invested in 3.31% or 235,863 shares. 323,600 are held by Norinchukin National Bank The. Aviva Plc holds 0.49% or 801,323 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 90,033 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mariner Ltd invested in 377,435 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg, New York-based fund reported 212,045 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 309 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Fin Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 76,413 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,381 shares to 19,030 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,641 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

