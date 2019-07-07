Partner Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $539,877; Share Value Declined; Capital World Investors Increases Stake in Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 105,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.61M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.76M, up from 6.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 1.40M shares traded or 13.80% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 28.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 8,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $169.82. About 1.30M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 4.16 million shares to 37.19 million shares, valued at $854.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 416,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,136 shares to 31,111 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 14,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.