Partner Investment Management LP Has Boosted Position in Intuit (INTU); Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.17 Million

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 1,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.77. About 569,208 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,104 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,928 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Management Llc stated it has 0.61% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 890 are owned by First Tru. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,254 shares. Advantage stated it has 100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros Inc has 87,777 shares for 5.36% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,159 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability, a South Carolina-based fund reported 1,635 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp stated it has 1,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks stated it has 132,081 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 2.45 million shares. Headinvest Ltd reported 27,099 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.02% or 1,616 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 8,810 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Godsey And Gibb holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,037 shares.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, KEYS, RHI – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Intuit Stock Gained 33% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Caseys, Lithia Motors, Lockheed, TeleTech and Intuit – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 159,329 shares or 3.49% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na owns 3.14 million shares. Fruth Investment Management holds 1.28% or 25,881 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 337,554 shares. Ashford Cap Incorporated holds 0.26% or 15,171 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd accumulated 1.38M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Aspen reported 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 1.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.16M shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak reported 18,792 shares. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt accumulated 4,350 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Dock Street Asset Management has 30,127 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 2.1% stake. Cap Intl Ltd Ca, California-based fund reported 117,422 shares. 10,055 are held by Gemmer Asset Ltd Co. 42,406 are held by Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.