Partner Investment Management LP Has Boosted Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake by $894,789; Johnston Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) as Share Value Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 883,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 644,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.46 million shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 691.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 14,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 16,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 2,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 628,437 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 485 shares. Millennium Ltd stated it has 614,368 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 497,015 shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability reported 102,500 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 19,316 shares. Daruma Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2.09M shares stake. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 219,869 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 503,378 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 15,590 shares. Canal Insurance Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Pnc Group Inc Inc holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 36,100 are owned by Hillsdale Invest Management Inc. Amer Intll has 56,182 shares.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,330 shares to 533,123 shares, valued at $28.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,647 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Receives $4.1 Million C5ISR System Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,251 shares to 3,839 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 3,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,144 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).