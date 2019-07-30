Partner Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake; Salem Capital Management Has Raised Its Halliburton Co. (HAL) Holding by $1.01 Million

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 34,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 80,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 11.94M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 691.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 14,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 2,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 920,746 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 21/04/2018 – Live Nation Conference Call Set By ThirdBridge for Apr. 27; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Prns invested 0.1% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 608,606 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Company reported 8,700 shares. Art Ltd Liability Com has 73,400 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd has 0.04% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Kj Harrison reported 19,200 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs accumulated 169 shares. Shell Asset Com invested in 10,253 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis Lp reported 88,279 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 92,592 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Llc. Farmers Savings Bank holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.20M shares. 772,630 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 121,659 shares.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 22,603 shares to 3,874 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 302,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,962 shares, and cut its stake in Neon Therapeutics Inc.

