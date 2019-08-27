Partner Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Intuit (INTU) Stake; Tt International Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Partner Investment Management Lp increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 19.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp acquired 1,271 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 7,651 shares with $2.00M value, up from 6,380 last quarter. Intuit now has $73.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $284.2. About 912,586 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware

Tt International increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 210.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tt International acquired 70,641 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Tt International holds 104,228 shares with $11.58 million value, up from 33,587 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $242.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.6. About 4.20M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.91% above currents $134.6 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, May 6. UBS has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target.

Tt International decreased Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 5,210 shares to 18,884 valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dxc Technology Co stake by 22,591 shares and now owns 99,006 shares. China Biologic Prods Hldgs I was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Inv Group Inc Inc Lp holds 368,018 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 24,179 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 54,326 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 18,641 shares. Country Trust Bancshares invested in 382,550 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,605 shares. Tt Intl accumulated 104,228 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Yhb holds 1.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,633 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated accumulated 101,897 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Renaissance Group Ltd stated it has 35,349 shares. Tctc Ltd Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 47,968 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.68% or 15,220 shares. First Citizens Bankshares accumulated 13,318 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Private Asset Mgmt has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Intuit (INTU) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, Gilead Sciences and Nike – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Tctc Hldgs Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1,000 shares. 2,674 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Putnam stated it has 239,533 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.65% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hanson Mcclain holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.27% or 181,621 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 107 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 0.01% or 1,031 shares. 37,493 are owned by Old Dominion Capital Mngmt. Captrust accumulated 0% or 366 shares. 1,070 are owned by Bragg Financial.

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 3,733 shares to 6,717 valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,776 shares and now owns 8,978 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.