Partner Investment Management LP Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $513,084; Share Price Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Declined While Lourd Capital Lowered Stake by $1.66 Million

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp analyzed 1,794 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 6,928 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $74.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 81.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 18,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4,284 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379,000, down from 23,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.36 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha" on July 12, 2019

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 14,203 shares to 16,256 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).