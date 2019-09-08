Partner Investment Management LP Cut Its Holding in Tableau Software (DATA) as Stock Value Rose; Tirschwell & Loewy Has Decreased Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Holding as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 8,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 9,442 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 507,221 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77M, down from 516,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 1.22 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A)

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 4,305 shares to 17,641 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).