Partner Investment Management LP Cut Holding in Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) by $383,952; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Market Value Declined, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Holding

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 10,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173,000, down from 14,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 401,583 shares traded or 36.78% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 29/03/2018 – IDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health; 23/04/2018 – cardiovascular systems inc. | viperwire advance guide wire, stealth 36 | K180416 | 04/17/2018 |; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based Therapies; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dietary Nitrate on Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors; 27/03/2018 – Intact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular; 29/03/2018 – lDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health; 23/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Repair and Reconstruction Devices Market Worth $4,481.5 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Risk in BRCA1/2 Carriers (BRCA-Heart); 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dose-effect of HIIT on Cardiovascular Health of Children

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 62.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 5,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,388 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 9,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 722,584 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48M for 13.29 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 42,007 shares to 59,027 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc by 444,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39M for 285.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 4,305 shares to 17,641 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 501,308 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 40,628 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Lc invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 34,393 shares. Broadview Advsr has 0.42% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 10,000 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc owns 619 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability accumulated 215,821 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.04% or 138,449 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Com owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Llc (Trc) has 37 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc owns 5,301 shares. First Mercantile reported 0.09% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

