Partner Investment Management LP Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $1.41 Million; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 56.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 790 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 610 shares with $1.09M value, down from 1,400 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $878.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 3.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 47,121 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 1.35M shares with $56.88M value, down from 1.39M last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $64.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 9.65 million shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate Secures Growth Financing from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $42; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct made a similar bet on Morgan Stanley two years ago; 07/03/2018 – Daimler, Volvo Cars executives sceptical over Geely alliance plan; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CYCLICALS ARE VULNERABLE TO SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH MOMENTUM, THEIR AVERAGE RELATIVE VALUATIONS REMAIN ELEVATED; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Strong 1Q Performance Across All Business Segments, Geographies

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) stake by 5,245 shares to 8,931 valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 17,312 shares and now owns 108,070 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley has $61 highest and $56 lowest target. $58.50’s average target is 49.62% above currents $39.1 stock price. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $61 target.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 23.80% above currents $1776.12 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2450 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

