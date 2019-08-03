Partner Investment Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV); Rgm Capital Raised Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake by $1.99 Million

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 16,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 487,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.20M, up from 471,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 268,000 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 691.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 14,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 16,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 2,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 707,046 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $918,952 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 332,019 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 79,601 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). North Star Invest, Illinois-based fund reported 25 shares. Amer Century Companies reported 29,445 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 2,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Landscape Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 155,641 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Communications Limited accumulated 0.02% or 25,927 shares. Brinker holds 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 5,337 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability holds 80,450 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Proofpoint Drives People-centric Innovation with Two Industry-Firsts: Enhanced URL Isolation Based on User Risk Profiles and New Training Customization – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Proofpoint, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proofpoint Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proofpoint Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Evolve ETFs CEO Lays Out The Bull Case For Investing In Esports, Cybersecurity – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 159,534 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $70.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 223,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Report notes Live Nation aided ticket resellers – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Colosseum At Caesars Palace To Celebrate Grand Reopening With Back-To-Back Evenings With Keith Urban Sept. 6 & 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,104 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 610 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).