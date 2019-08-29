Partner Investment Management LP Boosted Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake by $894,789; Provise Management Group Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 691.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 14,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 16,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 2,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 919,211 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 24/05/2018 – Live Nation Looks To Bring More International Talent To Japan With Appointment Of Seasoned Talent Buyer James Smith

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 15,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 38,015 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 9.03M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,822 shares to 15,567 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,470 shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has 29,772 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs reported 107,078 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 86,825 shares. Mariner Lc has 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Whittier Trust Communication holds 0% or 1,570 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Ks accumulated 0.32% or 284,343 shares. Marietta Limited Com accumulated 0.08% or 3,950 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.08% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Texas Permanent School Fund has 93,903 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. 118,748 are owned by Mackenzie Corp. Piedmont Inv accumulated 13,816 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Markston International Ltd Co reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,535 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Etrade Management Llc invested in 22,254 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,557 shares to 105,120 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,279 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).