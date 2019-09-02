Partner Fund Management LP Upped Icu Med (ICUI) Holding by $47.59 Million; Share Price Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Maintained by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 113.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 199,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 374,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.72M, up from 175,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.75. About 164,443 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00 million, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN JANUARY PLEDGED TO CUT $1 BILLION IN COSTS; 22/05/2018 – EVANINA: BROADCOM-QUALCOMM BLOCK BY TRUMP ‘REASONABLE’ MOVE; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Dealbook: Memo to Qualcomm: National Champions Have to Deliver: DealBook Briefing; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NEW DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 9% INCREASE ABOVE PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trump casts doubt on Huawei reprieve – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm names new board chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. set to grant another Huawei extension – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Court postpones antitrust ruling against Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

