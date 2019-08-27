Partner Fund Management LP Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake as Stock Rose; Harvey Capital Management Has Decreased Its Att (T) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Att Inc (T) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 16,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 328,816 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 345,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Att Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 23.50 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 105,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 346,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.41M, down from 451,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $8.37 during the last trading session, reaching $252.14. About 1.52M shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares to 33,015 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.25 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.02 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 165,134 shares to 721,229 shares, valued at $45.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).