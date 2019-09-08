Partner Fund Management LP Stake in Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Raised as Stock Declined; Biglari Capital Increases Holding in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 275,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 977,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.43M, up from 702,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.05 million shares traded or 191.11% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 15,804 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings For Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical to Present at Three Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical to Participate at Canaccord Genuity and Needham Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical to Present at Raymond James Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 104,854 shares to 286,951 shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,921 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “10% Yield, 25 Straight Hikes, 10% Distribution Growth Ahead For Delek Logistics Partners – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek US Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline Crushed It Again in Q2 – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek Logistics Announces Transportation Services Agreement Period for Incentive Rates for the Paline Pipeline from Longview to Nederland – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 29, 2017.

