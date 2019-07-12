Partner Fund Management LP Raised Stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by $26.45 Million as Valuation Rose; Navellier & Associates Boosted Its Abiomed (ABMD) Position

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 443.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 419,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 514,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69 million, up from 94,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 529,289 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 23,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $262.69. About 370,716 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $26.14 million activity. Weber David M had sold 24,000 shares worth $8.44 million on Friday, January 25.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gravity Co. Ltd by 6,967 shares to 10,759 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 30,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,370 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,696 were accumulated by Td Asset Inc. 896 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division invested in 4 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Stifel owns 7,874 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Moreover, Rmb Cap Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 12,782 shares. Dorsey Wright And holds 0.49% or 7,141 shares. Telemus Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 2,000 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Northeast Consultants has 2,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Finance Counselors invested in 2,594 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Meeder Asset has 215 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Gsa Cap Partners Llp accumulated 17,774 shares. Advisor Prns Lc stated it has 4,625 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt reported 0.3% stake. Bluestein R H & Com accumulated 9,035 shares. California-based Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Blackrock Inc owns 0.04% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 14.76 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 35,846 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 608,606 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Numerixs Invest Technologies owns 16,800 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Kj Harrison Prns reported 19,200 shares. Hennessy, a California-based fund reported 63,800 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 694,826 shares to 135,189 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 990,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc.