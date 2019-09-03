Partner Fund Management LP Raised Its Stake in Merit Med Sys (MMSI) by $16.78 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Kylin Management Decreased Its Stake by $62.17 Million as Share Value Declined

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 275,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 977,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.43M, up from 702,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 260,006 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 30,407 shares to 112,860 shares, valued at $33.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 189,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Merit Medical (MMSI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merit Medical Systems EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “MMSI INVESTIGATION: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Its Investigation of Merit Medical Systems Inc. – Stockhouse” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Down 37.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap stated it has 0.32% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 81,627 shares. Timpani Ltd Liability reported 87,508 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Everence Capital Management Incorporated holds 7,720 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 12,811 shares. Mgmt Assocs New York has invested 0.77% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bbva Compass Financial Bank has invested 0.08% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 3,700 are owned by Cap Fund Management. Hillsdale Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 11,000 shares. Shelton stated it has 336 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited reported 0.01% stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).