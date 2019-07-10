Partner Fund Management LP Raised Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Value Rose; Weibo (WB) Position Lifted by Parus Finance Uk Ltd

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,965 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 94,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 1.56M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 7,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,212 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, up from 174,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 13.67M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 1.13M shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 1.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,821 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII).

