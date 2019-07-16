Partner Fund Management LP Raised Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.44 Million; Paradigm Capital Management Cut Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) by $720,000

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83 million, down from 415,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 8.19% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 1.07 million shares traded or 166.14% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 7,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,212 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, up from 174,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $173.5. About 21.25M shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 105,024 shares to 346,397 shares, valued at $99.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 506,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 964,075 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 15,000 shares to 358,900 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 36,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $20.96 million for 39.48 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny accumulated 2.88% or 406,100 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 150 shares. Penn Capital Incorporated owns 0.86% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 99,706 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 1,054 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Element Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 11,191 shares. Rhenman & Asset Mgmt reported 100,375 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Rmb Cap Lc holds 25,638 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management Inc invested in 0.48% or 250,266 shares. 116,100 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 672,556 shares. Principal Fincl Grp invested in 0.04% or 492,103 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 38,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Eqis Cap Inc accumulated 5,417 shares. 1,658 are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. 2,509 shares were sold by Taborga Jorge R., worth $161,237.

