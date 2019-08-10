Partner Fund Management LP Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Position by $30.04 Million; Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Raised Position by $585,738

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 32,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 66,387 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 33,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 2.92M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 105,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 346,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.41 million, down from 451,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.05M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 19,329 shares to 281,436 shares, valued at $77.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 126,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 26,764 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $32.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 5,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,359 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).