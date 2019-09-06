Partner Fund Management LP Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $61.60 Million; Bb Biotech Ag Increased Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Stake By $11.70 Million

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 63.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 34,608 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 20,120 shares with $35.83 million value, down from 54,728 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $907.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.22. About 1.20 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

Bb Biotech Ag increased Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) stake by 96.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb Biotech Ag acquired 1.30M shares as Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)’s stock rose 5.54%. The Bb Biotech Ag holds 2.65M shares with $25.28 million value, up from 1.35 million last quarter. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc now has $1.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 231,809 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS EXEC’S EMAIL WAS COMPROMISED; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 25/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS OFFERING PRICES AT $16.25/SHR; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 197,600 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 896,067 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Management Lc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 589,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 13,032 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Proshare Advsrs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 45,710 shares. First Tru Advisors LP has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Leisure Cap stated it has 37,656 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) or 46,605 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 18,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 8.33M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.20M shares.

More notable recent Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sangamo Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sangamo Therapeutics News: SGMO Stock Surges on Gene Therapy Study – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 93% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 802 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 15,650 shares. Violich Capital Management Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 616 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,909 shares. The New York-based Epoch Invest Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,341 were reported by Amg Tru Comml Bank. Chilton Invest Communications Ltd Company stated it has 643 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com owns 1.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 72,678 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 23,817 shares. Ima Wealth invested 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Street has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc has 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,500 shares. Indiana-based Horizon Svcs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.62M shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.69 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Partner Fund Management Lp increased Square Inc stake by 46,558 shares to 575,598 valued at $43.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Myokardia Inc stake by 63,176 shares and now owns 1.60 million shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 21.35% above currents $1834.22 stock price. Amazon had 16 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.