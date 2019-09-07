Partner Fund Management LP Lifted Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $52.07 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Shares Rose, Argyll Research Lifted Stake by $1.34 Million

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 87.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 210,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 451,689 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.69 million, up from 240,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09 million shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 139,803 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Service Company Ma has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cypress Management (Wy) accumulated 38 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 68,966 shares. Iowa-based Miles Cap Incorporated has invested 0.65% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Choate Invest Advsr reported 0.03% stake. 57,597 were accumulated by Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation. Korea Investment holds 0.92% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 822,981 shares. Longview (Guernsey) Limited holds 3.41 million shares or 4.45% of its portfolio. 1.29 million are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 0.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,285 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning holds 6.69% or 37,574 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc accumulated 0.9% or 34,337 shares. Fairview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,119 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Murphy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 359,490 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $25.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 30,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,860 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 38,000 shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 0% or 1,050 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co holds 133,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Driehaus Limited Liability Corporation owns 79,080 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial accumulated 6,307 shares. Conning Inc holds 51,987 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Communications Ca owns 85,383 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 146,967 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 41,279 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 0.02% or 10,599 shares. 34,479 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Lc. First Republic Inv Management owns 14,627 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp owns 14,921 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Seven Post Invest Office LP invested 0.14% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

