Partner Fund Management LP Has Upped Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake by $26.45 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Causeway Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $75.45 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 5.54M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.31M, down from 6.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.25M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 443.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 419,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 514,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69M, up from 94,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 490,663 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/04/2018 – Seattle Seahawks Extend Official Partnership With Ticketmaster

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 506,361 shares to 964,075 shares, valued at $77.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 397,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,300 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 11,382 shares to 948,264 shares, valued at $39.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 1,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.