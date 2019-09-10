Partner Fund Management LP Has Trimmed Tableau Software (DATA) Position by $23.88 Million; Mangrove Partners Has Lifted Stake in Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) as Market Valuation Rose

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 188,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, down from 309,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $633.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 485,070 shares traded or 100.92% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Boeing 777X Suffers Another Setback – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thereâ€™s No Reason Southwest Stock Canâ€™t Fly to $60 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fly Leasing’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 55,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 199,491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 817,715 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 4,411 shares. Howe Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 46 shares. Altimeter Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 14.24% or 3.27 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 11.65 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 72 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 568 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.46% or 250,980 shares. Allen Invest Management Ltd Llc invested in 21,348 shares. Massachusetts-based Westfield Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.27% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.02% or 19,861 shares. Jericho Capital Asset Mngmt LP invested in 408,477 shares or 2.35% of the stock.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Ft.com and their article: “New Yorkâ€™s rival bourses are in a â€˜knife fightâ€™ for IPOs – Financial Times” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.