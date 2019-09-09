Partner Fund Management LP Has Trimmed Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake by $465,022; Market Valuation Declined; Citizens & Northern Continues to Hold Position in Halliburton Co (HAL)

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 5,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.19 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.52. About 3.01M shares traded or 27.55% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 13,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 28,304 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 14,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 10.92 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Co owns 151,244 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Natixis holds 1.23 million shares. Condor Mgmt holds 0.1% or 20,634 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank owns 131,252 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 8,299 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Limited Company holds 10.47M shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com reported 1.88M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.31% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Montgomery Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Motco, Texas-based fund reported 153 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 14,164 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Proshare Ltd invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 46,100 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton wins nine contracts for West Africa offshore project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,356 shares to 252,539 shares, valued at $66.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nevro Corp by 165,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase Microchip Technology At $75, Earn 7.7% Using Options – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Simplify Power Delivery (PD) in Growing USB Type-Câ„¢ Charging Market with Two USB-PD Solutions from Microchip – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sum Up The Pieces: FXL Could Be Worth $75 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MCHP – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of MCHP August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, South Dakota Council has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 5,200 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 4,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 248,854 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Partner Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 2.98% or 31,111 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) accumulated 0.05% or 9,462 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il owns 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 5,199 shares. Century Incorporated reported 2.28 million shares. Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.91% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Markel invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bb&T Corp stated it has 66,608 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.47 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corp holds 5,543 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 864,971 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $303.06 million for 17.27 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.