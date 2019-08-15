Partner Fund Management LP Has Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $30.04 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Novare Capital Management Increased Position by $375,580 as Stock Price Declined

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 105,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 346,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.41M, down from 451,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $275.16. About 961,505 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 3,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $16.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1778.97. About 3.37M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 09/05/2018 – Ty Cox: Source Familiar With Details Of Amazon’s Tire Install Collaboration With Sears Confirms to Benzinga The Partnership…; 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited accumulated 5.35M shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 2.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Co owns 3,813 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 6.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Ltd Com has 1.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amp Invsts Ltd invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Pennsylvania-based Beach Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rnc Capital Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Corvex Mgmt LP owns 26,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 80,100 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Holt Capital Limited Company Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 550 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 16,626 shares. 173 were reported by Farmers Trust. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested 2.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,405 shares to 7,178 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 3,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,195 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkt Bond (VWOB).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.21 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 199,102 shares to 374,860 shares, valued at $89.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 151,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.