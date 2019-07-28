Partner Fund Management LP Has Raised Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake; Disney (DIS) Holding Has Boosted by Notis-Mcconarty Edward

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 19,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,436 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.04M, up from 262,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 22,995 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Interocean Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.56% or 247,670 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 1.33% or 9,000 shares. Df Dent & Com holds 0.01% or 5,212 shares in its portfolio. Ims Cap stated it has 2,609 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Financial Advisory Service Inc invested in 0.09% or 4,001 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 2% or 55,382 shares. Westend Advisors Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westchester Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 378,902 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Cullen Cap Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,900 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barry Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 72,920 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company has 2.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Snow Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 2.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love to Own – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney Stock Has Runway, but Not in the Short-Term – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd reported 3,016 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 115,134 shares. Baxter Bros reported 29,600 shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Washington Trust Bankshares stated it has 33,554 shares. Conning has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Citadel Advsrs Limited Company holds 729,227 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.39% or 9,386 shares. Chilton Capital Management Ltd holds 59,359 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited has 0.2% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 76,036 shares. 7,430 were accumulated by Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 357,832 shares. Holderness Comm owns 0.1% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 800 shares. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 41,553 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 336,100 shares to 169,676 shares, valued at $26.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).