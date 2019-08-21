Partner Fund Management LP Has Raised Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stake by $26.45 Million; Shares Rose; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Shares Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding by $860,825

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 443.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 419,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 514,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69M, up from 94,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 503,093 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 20/04/2018 – Popcast: Pop’s Category Killers, From Live Nation to Spotify, Under the Microscope; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 21/04/2018 – Live Nation Conference Call Set By ThirdBridge for Apr. 27; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 1.10M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 336,100 shares to 169,676 shares, valued at $26.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 397,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,300 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Expands Its Global Platform By Acquiring Leading Mexico Promoter OCESA Entertainment – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

