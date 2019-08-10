Partner Fund Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Share Value Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Trimmed Its Stake in Brightcove (BCOV) by $1.05 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 87,431 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints New Board Members; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove: David Orfao to Step Down From Board

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 19,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 281,436 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.04 million, up from 262,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Cap Management, Arkansas-based fund reported 358,859 shares. Synovus owns 535 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc accumulated 88,900 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,980 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 424,218 shares. Kennedy Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 209,010 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 185,650 shares stake. Trigran Incorporated owns 3.48M shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 7,512 shares or 0% of the stock. Frontier Mngmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Arrowstreet Cap Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 339,032 shares. 12,002 were accumulated by Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citigroup invested in 0% or 9,788 shares. 230,926 are owned by Spark Investment Mngmt Limited.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $42,250 activity.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 53,800 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $19.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 300,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

