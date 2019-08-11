Partner Fund Management LP Has Lowered Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stake; Masco (MAS) Shorts Increased By 7.44%

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 66.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 336,100 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 169,676 shares with $26.99 million value, down from 505,776 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $8.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 230,568 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – British software firm Sage cuts FY revenue growth forecast; 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Rev GBP899M; 18/04/2018 – Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 13/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 21

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) had an increase of 7.44% in short interest. MAS’s SI was 5.75M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.44% from 5.36M shares previously. With 3.32 million avg volume, 2 days are for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s short sellers to cover MAS’s short positions. The SI to Masco Corporation’s float is 1.97%. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 1.89 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 5,680 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 11,044 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Services Gru holds 545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Century has 0.09% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.08% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 5,485 were reported by Aperio Lc. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability holds 805,000 shares or 4.41% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested in 221,382 shares or 0.04% of the stock. M&T Financial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 3,329 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 0.02% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2.67M shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Blair William Com Il holds 1,638 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt owns 0.21% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 17,105 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp increased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 126,214 shares to 542,033 valued at $40.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Square Inc stake by 46,558 shares and now owns 575,598 shares. Nevro Corp was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $232 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Ladenburg maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $210 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $207 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Oppenheimer maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $170 target. Guggenheim maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $205 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Masco Corporation shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 1.85M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 237,699 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 540,903 shares. Reinhart owns 494,051 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 32,063 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 159,168 shares. Mcmillion Inc reported 28,860 shares stake. Bollard Group Inc Lc owns 43,441 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hills Savings Bank Tru Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 30,035 shares. Buckingham Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 35,040 shares. Nordea Investment Management owns 960,565 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 39,776 shares. State Street reported 13.00 million shares. Moreover, Fragasso Gp Incorporated has 0.72% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Panagora Asset Incorporated has 22,300 shares.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.34 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 16.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of MAS in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Monday, March 4 report. Jefferies maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”.