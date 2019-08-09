Partner Fund Management LP Has Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Position by $30.04 Million; Shares Rose; Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stake Held by Shikiar Asset Management Inc

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 24,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 465,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 441,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 580,061 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 105,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 346,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.41M, down from 451,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $288.51. About 537,113 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 164,916 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,153 shares. 2,657 are owned by Destination Wealth. Salem Invest Counselors has 1,000 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 501,765 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.06% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 30,000 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0.29% or 3.42 million shares. Birch Run Capital Advsrs LP holds 2.13% or 300,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 125,865 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 1.94M shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Qs Investors Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 42,432 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 19,329 shares to 281,436 shares, valued at $77.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 14.90 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.