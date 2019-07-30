Partner Fund Management LP Has Lifted Its Icu Med (ICUI) Position by $47.59 Million; Share Price Declined; Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Its Masco (MAS) Holding by $1.04 Million as Share Price Rose

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 2.14 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 113.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 199,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 374,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.72 million, up from 175,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $253.65. About 92,156 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 14.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 151,997 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Scopus Asset Limited Partnership has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 43,441 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Raymond James Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 12,875 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 466 shares. 190,287 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Harris Lp stated it has 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Btim holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 369,831 shares. Bluestein R H Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 100 shares. Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,270 shares to 45,344 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys reported 2,983 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Co reported 8,774 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 99,655 shares. 517,703 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Commerce. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,548 shares stake. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company reported 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). 35,754 were reported by Gamco Et Al. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability reported 5,115 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 27,218 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Shine Advisory has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Raymond James Fincl invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Central Financial Bank Tru has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). 3,709 are owned by Amalgamated Comml Bank.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 694,826 shares to 135,189 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 304,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).