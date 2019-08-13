Partner Fund Management LP Has Decreased Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by $53.44 Million; As The Travelers Companies (TRV) Shares Rose, Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Has Decreased by $1.03 Million Its Position

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 336,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 169,676 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.99 million, down from 505,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $165.04. About 336,286 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 08/03/2018 – Blue Sage Capital: 2017 in Review; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Priority Review Status Expected to Accelerate Review Period; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR INTRAVENOUS BREXANOLONE; 18/04/2018 – Intacct Corporat: Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with; 16/05/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 8082.HK – CHONG CHO LAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 7,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 62,261 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, down from 69,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $146.45. About 1.11M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IT, RCL, SAGE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sage Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:SAGE) 287% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights Pipeline and Business Progress – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MRVL, SAGE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 6,107 shares. M&R Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 4,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 133 shares. Rock Springs Limited Partnership holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 92,500 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 9,617 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Brown Advisory owns 7,288 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.09% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Pnc Svcs Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 545 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 14,883 shares. L And S Advsr holds 0.11% or 5,240 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc accumulated 212,885 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,356 shares to 252,539 shares, valued at $66.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 19,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).