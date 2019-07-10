Partner Fund Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $34.48 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Market Value Declined While Estabrook Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $28.63 Million

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 33.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 180,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,307 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94 million, down from 540,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $191.18. About 1.12M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,580 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934.16 million, down from 20,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 8.00M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 144km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences: It’s Expensive, But It’s Recession-Proof – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards completes CAS Medical buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34M for 35.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 240,558 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $145.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 272,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 10.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers gets two-notch upgrade post-Celgene deal – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: ABBV to Buy AGN, BMY to Sell CELG’s Otezla to Close Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Drugs Under FDA Review With Blockbuster Potential – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

